Long Island Man Says He Drove 140 MPH To Vet As His Chihuahuas Overdosed On Cocaine: REPORT

A man who reportedly drove to the vet at 140 mph as his chihuahuas overdosed on drugs pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of animal cruelty, according to court records cited by a local outlet.

Adam Dziomba and an unidentified individual brought the puppies to two separate animal hospitals in May, according to Patch. The 18-month-old puppies, named Freddie and Tonto, were extremely lethargic and suffering from a cocaine overdose, a toxicology report cited by the outlet revealed.

Dziomba told the outlet he drove 140 mph to make it to the veterinary clinic. Hospital staff immediately suspected the dogs had been drugged because they were crying, limp and breathing slowly, Patch reported. Freddie initially tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl at an animal hospital in Selden. Both dogs tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl at a separate vet emergency center at around 7:45 p.m. the next day. (RELATED: Sonic Employee Arrested After Cocaine Found In Hot Dog)

Doctors administered Narcan to reverse the potentially lethal symptoms following the positive drug test results, Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told the outlet in June.

Tonto was later taken to the Selden animal hospital June 14 and tested positive for cocaine. The chihuahua had an elevated heart rate and enlarged pupils while showing signs of agitation and toxicity, according to Patch.

Both dogs are being held until the case is resolved, though Dziomba initially refused to turn them in, Gross told the outlet. To preserve the investigation, the chief officer refused to reveal the animals’ exact intoxication levels.

Dziomba denied responsibility for the dogs ingesting the drugs, his attorney, Matt Tuohy, previously told Patch. The 53-year-old suspect from Port Jefferson Station was arrested June 15, according to court records. He faces up to one year in jail and possibly a $1,000 fine, Patch reported.