New York Giants Practice Abruptly Comes To A Halt After Tight End Tommy Sweeney Suffers ‘Medical Event’: REPORT

A scary scene took place in the middle of New York Giants practice Wednesday, as tight end Tommy Sweeney reportedly required assistance from team doctors and had to be carted off the field.

It’s not clear what exactly happened to Sweeney, but the Giants are labeling it as a “medical event.” Sweeney was in rehab when he suffered the undetermined issue.

While working with a trainer, Sweeney collapsed and didn’t get back up. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen went over to check on him, and he was eventually sitting on the cart no longer wearing his practice jersey.

“Tommy Sweeney had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room,” the Giantssaid in a statement following practice, according to the New York Post. “He is stable, alert and conversant.”

Sweeney has also been dealing with a previous unknown injury.

Giants’ Tommy Sweeney carted off after scary ‘medical event’ at practice https://t.co/nfYi6bLl1j pic.twitter.com/jLtktZoXez — New York Post (@nypost) August 23, 2023

The 28-year-old is heading into his fifth season in the NFL after suiting up for the Buffalo Bills in his first four years.

Sweeney played in five games last season and had one reception. In the offseason, he signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Giants.

Coming out of Boston College, Sweeney had a touchdown catch in New York’s Aug. 11 preseason game against the Detroit Lions. (RELATED: American Heritage High School Football Player Timothy Burroughs-Love Suffers Cardiac Arrest)

“That was extremely scary. You never want to see that on the field,” Daniel Jones said, the NY Post reported. “I haven’t been inside yet to see how he’s doing, but heard he’s doing OK and is up, so [I’m] definitely thinking about him.”