‘Plagiarize Ronald Reagan’: Former Trump Official Offers Debate Advice For GOP Candidates

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said Wednesday that 2024 GOP presidential candidates should “plagiarize Ronald Reagan” when they take part in the first Republican presidential debate.

Eight candidates, Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Burgum of North Dakota, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican Govs. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, will take part in the debate. Former President Donald Trump, who holds a commanding lead in the Real Clear Politics average, is not participating in the debate, but did a pre-taped interview with Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson that will air opposite the debate. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Calls Barring Trump From Ballot ‘The Single Most Dangerous Constitutional Theory’ Ever)

“If any of the Republican presidential candidates at tonight’s Milwaukee debate are looking for message tips, I strongly recommend a careful read of today’s ‘Wall Street Journal’ piece by my pal Ken Khachigian, who was an ace Reagan speechwriter way back when,” Kudlow, a former Trump administration official, said. “In his wonderful piece today, Ken argues he will shamelessly plagiarize Ronald Reagan, and I’m about to shamelessly plagiarize both Khachigian and the Gipper.”

WATCH:



Kudlow played clips of Reagan speaking at the 1984 Republican national conventions promoting cuts in tax rates.

“Anybody looking for more debate tips? Okay, how about the failure of ‘Bidenomics.’ High inflation, stagnant growth, zero affordability, central planning, big government spending,” Kudlow said. “Want some more? How about drill, baby, drill. Slash costs and promote growth. Return to an all of the above energy policy. How about make the Trump tax cuts permanent? How about zero out Biden’s zillion new regulations?”

“How about ending ‘Bidenomics,’ means burying obsessive left-wing-climate change, which is driving Americans crazy by taking away their appliances, their cars, and their freedom of choice. In other words, how about attack Biden tonight, not Trump?” Kudlow continued.

Kudlow also told candidates not to attack former President Trump. Christie and Hutchinson have both criticized the former president over his legal issues.

“Go after the Biden scandals, defend freedom of speech, argue against a two-tiered justice system which is now aimed at Trump and Republicans, but I tell you, is coming to a theater near you for ordinary American folks,” Kudlow said. “How about close the border? How about using the military to stop the cartels? How about pro-parent and pro-school choice?”

