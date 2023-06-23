Chris Christie Rips Trump After Being Booed At Evangelical Event

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey ripped former President Donald Trump Friday after the crowd at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference booed him.

Christie criticized Trump during his Friday speech at the event, drawing the crowd’s vocal disapproval. Christie, a critic of the former president, said Trump “let us down” and blasted him for being “unwilling to take responsibility.” (RELATED: Christie Says He Doesn’t Believe DOJ Has Been Weaponized Under Biden, Wouldn’t Fire Wray)

WATCH:



“We can’t pretend that Donald Trump is a man of character,” Christie said in a video posted on Twitter after his speech. “This is a guy who paid off a porn star. This is a guy who has regularly lied. This is a guy who has abused people who have worked for him.”

Christie announced his presidential campaign on June 6, and attacked Trump for criticizing some of the officials who previously served in his administration.

“I came here to this organization because I respect them,” Christie said. “I respect every one of the people in that room who are there because they care about the country and they want to elect the best person they can. But I’m not going to come here, like other candidates will, and pander to them, I’m going to say exactly what I think.”

“I knew there was a lot of Trump fans out there, and I knew I was likely to get booed,” Christie said. “But you know what? I guarantee you one thing: I made every person in that room think today, and that’s part of your job as a leader, is not to tell them what they want to hear.”

