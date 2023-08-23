‘That Means Your Time Is Up’: Debate Moderators Plead With Candidates To Shut Up So Others Can Talk

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier were forced to beg candidates to be quiet so that others can talk after former Vice President Mike Pence and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy went head to head for the nth time during the debate.

The duo got into their first spat nearly 20 minutes into the debate. Pence called Ramaswamy a “rookie” who was not qualified for the job, and his comment was met with immediate boo’s from the crowd.

The duo then began sparring over Russia and Putin, with Pence cutting in during Ramaswamy’s allotted time to answer.

“You’ve made your point, Vice President,” Ramaswamy said while Pence went on a rant defending his criticism of Putin.

Baier and MacCallum could be heard in the background trying to get the former vice president to stop speaking.

“The real threat we face today is communist China, and we are driving Russia further into China’s arms –” Ramaswamy began before Pence cut in, prompting Baier and MacCallum to step in.

“Mr. Vice President, we can’t hear. Mr. Vice President!” Baier said firmly as Pence kept going. “Mr. Vice President. Mr. Vice President. Mr. Vice President.”(RELATED: Ron DeSantis Hesitantly Decides In Real Time If He’ll Support Trump As Nominee)

“Okay, here we go,” Baier said before MacCallum jumped in.

“I think we need to re-establish some ground rules!” MacCallum said.

“When we hear this bell, that means your time is done. So Mr. Vice President we appreciate your aggressiveness here. Thirty seconds is thirty seconds,” Baier said before handing the floor back to Ramaswamy.