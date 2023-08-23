Fulton County Sheriff’s Office releases Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot of former New York City mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani after he surrendered in Georgia on Wednesday.

Giuliani was booked on RICO charges along with 18 other co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump. Giuliani was released on a $150,000 bond.

Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot released by Fulton County Sheriff’s office pic.twitter.com/RbCvhKrHn6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 23, 2023

Giuliani spoke to reporters ahead of his surrender in Georgia, saying he is “fighting for justice.” (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Says It’s ‘Kind Of Shocking To See’ Rudy Giuliani Indicted In GA)

“I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump, and as a man who has now been proven innocent several times,” Giuliani said. “I don’t know how many times he has to be proven innocent and they have to be proven to be liars. Actually, enemies of our republic, we are destroying rights, sacred rights. They are destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer. They’re destroying his right to counsel. It’s not accidental they’ve indicted all the lawyers. Never heard of that before in America. All the lawyers indicted.”

“Whether you dislike or like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning,” Giuliani continued. “They’re gonna come for you. When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government.”

Trump is expected to surrender Thursday and will have a mugshot taken for the first time in any of his four total indictments.