Attorney Says There’s ‘No Surprise’ Amid Allegations Rudy Giuliani Asked Trump For Help With Legal Fees

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean discussed Wednesday Trump’s reported unwillingness to pay Rudy Giuliani’s legal fees.

Kaitlan Collins, a former Daily Caller reported, alleged that Giuliani trekked to Mar-a-Lago to request that Trump help pay for his legal fees, something that Trump regularly refuses to do, according to his previous lawyers, such as Michael Cohen.

“I think that Trump is aware that during Watergate, for example, the payment of legal fees got lawyers in a lot of trouble, as did joint defense agreements. The fact that he’s not paying though, is a pattern of this man,” Dean said. (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Says It’s ‘Kind Of Shocking To See’ Rudy Giuliani Indicted In GA)

“He just doesn’t like to pay his bills. So, he will have people come after him to get the fees. He had an agreement with Michael. Michael had to go to court to get his fees paid. So, Kaitlan there’s no surprise here. And Trump, I think, is willing to tough it out. He doesn’t think Rudy will flip,” Dean added.

Collins pointed out that Giuliani turning against Trump is “a concern” and that there’s talk of Trump changing tactics out of fear of a “Michael Cohen situation.”

“Rudy knows the inner workings of the system better than most of the U.S. attorneys from the Southern District of New York. He knows particularly the RICO law. He will try to poke holes. He will think he can prevail,”

Dean, however, cautioned that he doesn’t believe Giuliani has a great chance of emerging from the 2020 charges unscathed.

“I think he’s in deep trouble. The government’s case looks overwhelming … Trump could not pardon him in Georgia, if indeed he is convicted in Georgia,” Dean said.

“So I think Rudy is gonna get destroyed by this. It’s sad but true,” Dean added.

Giuliani was among the 18 people charged alongside former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Giuliani is accused of forgery, trying to impersonate a public official and filing fraudulent documentation.