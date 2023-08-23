Famous Influencer VonViddy Dead By Suicide: REPORT

Famous influencer and TikTok star VonViddy, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, died Monday at the age of 32 after taking his own life, TMZ reports.

His sister, Martha, confirmed the news, according to the outlet. VonViddy died after “losing his long battle to mental illness,” Martha said. VonViddy posted a short video to his YouTube channel prior to his death, expressing how he wished to be remembered as he signed off for the very last time.

“I want to be remembered as a creator,” he said. “A creator of videos that made people laugh, and a creator of music.”

“I also want to be remembered as a camp counselor who helped kids make happy memories,” VonViddy continued.

The popular influencer touched on his struggles during his last video clip, noting he didn’t want to be remembered for his mistakes and weaknesses. “I’d rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell, but unfortunately, that’s also part of me,” VonViddy said.

He continued to speak with a half-smile on his face, enunciating his words slowly and clearly and looking straight into the camera the whole time.

“I feel so thankful to have such a following, you guys mean the world to me,” he said.

The video clip ended quickly after VonViddy shared how thankful he was for the opportunities he had over the years.

“All in all, I’ve had a terrific life. I’ve gotten to visit the other side of the world, and I’ve made tons of friends from all walks of life,” he said.

“I have nothing to complain about, and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you,” he added before the clip ended. (RELATED: Popular Social Media Dad Dead By Suicide)

VonViddy began posting his original music and comedic antics online in 2020. Since then, he’s amassed more than 170,000 followers and over 8.7 million “likes” on TikTok.

Fans, followers and those whose lives he touched have left their condolences on social media as they say goodbye to a life gone too soon.