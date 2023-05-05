Popular Social Media Dad Dead By Suicide

Popular TikTok dad, Bobby Moudy, died by suicide at the age of 46 on April 28, according to a statement released by his family.

Moudy made a name for himself on social media by posting humorous videos of his life as a husband and father, and rose to fame with his quirky, comical, wholesome content, according to TMZ. His family cited his financial struggles as being a significant stressor and contributing factor to his untimely death. “Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide,” his family wrote to social media.

Famous TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide https://t.co/qpKqYZOCuI — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2023

The details surrounding Moudy’s death remain unclear, but it was reported that he died at home, according to TMZ.

The family went on to provide more details surrounding their loss.

“Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures,” they wrote in their statement, according to TMZ. “His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.”

TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dies at 46: ‘He Will Forever Be Remembered’ as ‘Most Amazing’ Father https://t.co/lIAAhFaYuj — People (@people) May 5, 2023

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to assist them through this challenging time, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘He Really Wanted To Be Everyone’s Superman’: tWitch’s Wife Breaks Her Silence After His Suicide)

The family’s appeal for assistance has resulted in over $61,000 raised through the GoFundMe page over the course of four days.

Bobby leaves behind his wife Jennifer, and kids Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh.