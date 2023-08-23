‘Totally Offensive’: Mayor Blasts Police For Warning Students To Avoid Leaving Campus Due To Rising Crime

New Haven and Yale officials excoriated the local police labor union Tuesday after the union handed out flyers telling students that walking alone or leaving campus is unsafe, according to The Associated Press.

The pamphlet, which was dubbed a “survival guide,” was handed out to freshmen moving into their dorms Sunday, according to the AP. The Yale Police Benevolent Association handed out the pamphlets after failed contract negotiations between the union and the city, and multiple local officials condemned the move. (RELATED: Blue City Police Union Leader Told Cops To Go Places Where Leaders Don’t ‘Hate’ You)

“The incidence of crime and violence in New Haven is shockingly high, and it is getting worse,” the pamphlet said, according to the AP. Officials with the union, the Yale Police Benevolent Association, said the flyer was meant to keep students safe.

The pamphlet described New Haven, Connecticut, as a place to be avoided after dark due to high crime and included a picture of a hooded skull, according to the AP.

The contract for New Haven officers and detectives in the union expired last month, and negotiations are still ongoing, according to the AP.

“They handed out unbelievably offensive flyers with misrepresentative information, scaring Yale students and promoting a narrative of our city that is inaccurate and totally offensive,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said at a news conference, according to the AP.

In the downtown police district, which includes Yale, there have been no murders this year, and there were none last year during the same period, according to police data reviewed by the AP. Robberies and thefts have increased but number less than 50.

“It’s inappropriate, and it is fear mongering,” Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said at the press conference, according to the AP.

Yale and the Yale Police Benevolent Association did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.