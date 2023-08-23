Tucker Asks Trump If He Fears He Will Be Killed

Tucker Carlson asked former President Donald Trump if he fears that he could be assassinated during an interview released Wednesday night.

Trump, who leads the race for the Republican presidential primary by 41.1% in the Real Clear Politics average of polls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 21, declined to attend the first Republican presidential debate on Fox News. A Chicago woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of threatening to shoot Trump and his 17-year-old son, Barron, Fox News reported.

WATCH:



“Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you?” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, asked Trump during the interview that was posted on Twitter.

“They’re savage animals,” Trump said. “They are people that are sick.”

Trump was the target of an alleged assassination attempt on June 18, 2016, when a mentally disturbed British national attempted to take a police officer’s gun to shoot the then-presumptive Republican presidential nominee, CNN reported. Michael Steven Sandford was later sentenced to a year and a day in prison, according to a Department of Justice release.

“I can say this: There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen, and it’s probably a bad combination,” Trump said. “We’re doing this interview, but we’ll get bigger ratings using this crazy forum that you’re using than probably the debate.”

