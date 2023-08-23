‘Your Attorney General Clearly Lied’: Tucker Questions Trump On Death Of Jeffrey Epstein

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson questioned former President Donald Trump about the death of Jeffrey Epstein in a Wednesday interview.

Carlson adamantly told Trump Epstein likely got killed and criticized former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr of lying about the convicted sex offender’s death. Though Trump did not rule out the possibility, he said Epstein likely committed suicide.

“Do you think it’s possible that Epstein was killed?” Carlson asked.

“Oh sure it’s possible. I mean, I don’t really believe it. I think he probably committed suicide. He had a life with, you know, beautiful homes, and beautiful everything and he all of a sudden he’s incarcerated and not doing very well,” Trump said. “I would say that he did, but there are those people — there are many people believe, I think you’re one of them right, a lot of people think that he was killed. He knew a lot on a lot of people.”

“He was killed, I think,” Carlson pressed. “Look, I’m not a conspiracy person at all. I believe everything I hear. But yeah, the closer you look into it, I mean the attorney general of the United States — your attorney general clearly lied about the Epstein death, like why?” (RELATED: ‘Savage Animals’: Trump Talks Indictments, Political Assassinations With Tucker During GOP Debate)

“Certainly, it wasn’t well done,” Trump replied. “They had no cameras, they had no anything. Everybody was sleeping — a case could be made, look, I’m not gonna get involved in it but I can tell you a case could be made either way. But, it certainly wasn’t the most well-run place.”

The former president criticized Barr for allegedly not conducting a proper investigation into Epstein and election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He alleged that Barr became “so petrified” of a potential impeachment.

“Barr became so petrified, so frightened of being impeached, they were gonna impeach him, I don’t know if you remember. That’s not a big moment in history. But they said, ‘we’re going to impeach,’ they play a much rougher game the left — the lunatics and they were gonna impeach Bill Barr and he was petrified.”

A newly released investigation found the Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General found Epstein’s death was not caught on camera because the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) did not conduct necessary repairs to the camera system on Aug. 9, 2019, just one day before Epstein’s death.

The report found that Epstein told prison staff he had no suicidal thoughts on multiple occasions before his death, and screenings found him not to be suicidal. Epstein reportedly attempted to hang himself in his jail cell July 23, 2019. An individual from the jail’s psychology department said the disgraced financier appeared “distraught, sad, and a little confused,” but did not report any mental health issues.