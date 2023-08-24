Biden DOJ Sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Thursday over alleged discrimination.

SpaceX is alleged to have engaged in discriminatory practices against individuals seeking asylum and refugees by broadly excluding them throughout the hiring process in violation of immigration regulations, the DOJ claims. Although asylees and refugees are legally permitted to work, SpaceX stated the company could not hire them.

“From at least September 2018 to at least May 2022, SpaceX discriminated against asylees and refugees throughout its hiring process, including during recruiting, screening, and selection, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act (‘INA’),” the lawsuit states. “Because of their citizenship status, asylees and refugees had virtually no chance of being fairly considered for or hired for a job at SpaceX.”

The United States mandates employees to have “at least a green card” due to rockets’ classification as “advanced weapons technology,” Musk posted on June 20 on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, this is incorrect, according to the lawsuit.

“In online postings and statements by SpaceX’s CEO and other SpaceX officials and recruiters, SpaceX discouraged asylees and refugees from applying to the company by wrongly stating that SpaceX can only hire U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents,” it adds. (RELATED: REPORT: SpaceX Axes Employees Who Complained About Musk In Open Letter)

Here are the postings/public statements DOJ identifies from Musk that they say came amid internal hiring practices that discriminated against refugees and asylees, who are legally protected from hiring discrimination. pic.twitter.com/TJYzzLSbLj — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 24, 2023

U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia Beryl Howell held X in contempt and levied a $350,000 fine against the company after it produced former President Donald Trump’s account information three days after the court’s deadline, according to a court document.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

