Bodycam Shows Suspect Chugging Gasoline While Cops Confront Him

Maybe he was thirsty?

Seattle Police responded to a call that a man was breaking into a house on the 8400 block of 5th Avenue Southwest on Friday. When they arrived they found the suspect inside the homeowner’s garage, sitting inside the car and drinking gasoline.

Authorities received a call around 11:30 from a man informing them that his 17-year-old daughter could hear someone breaking into their home, according to KIRO 7. When police arrived at the house, the girl was too scared to answer the door, but when police heard a banging noise coming from the inside of the house, they broke through the front door and let themselves in, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Just A Hot Mess’: Former Cop Slams Politicians For Making Seattle A ‘Dumpster Fire’ That Is ‘Out Of Control’)

Police found the suspect in the garage, sitting inside the homeowner’s car with a hammer and gas can in his lap, per ABC 15 News. They instructed the man to exit the vehicle. Instead, he began drinking gasoline from the can. They ordered the man to exit the vehicle again, but he refused.

Officers broke the driver’s window and extracted the man, despite his initial resistance to arrest, according to WGME 13. The 40-year-old man received treatment from Seattle Fire before he was arrested for residential burglary and booked in King County Jail, reported the outlet.

Police found the 17-year-old girl on the second floor of the house and took her to safety.