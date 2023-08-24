‘Insulting’: DCNF Reporter Hits Back After Mayorkas Runs From Border Questions

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter hit back at Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for avoiding questions about the border.

Mayorkas fled an Aug. 17 press event when DCNF Investigative Reporter Jennie Taer sought to ask him questions about the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border. Mayorkas was speaking about new sustainable buildings and parking spaces related to a $288 billion investment from the Inflation Reduction Act, and members of the press were told that he would not field any questions.

“It’s just insulting when you’re at an event that’s for the press, for example, when you speak of my encounter with Mayorkas, and you’re told, you know, he’s here, but he’s not going to able to take questions today,” Taer told OANN White House Correspondent Monica Paige. “It wasn’t just, you know, me that was upset about that and had to take that route of asking him as he’s walking out of this event, but others in the media were upset about this.” (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Taking Photo Of DCNF Reporter Sparks Backlash)

WATCH:

It’s insulting that Mayorkas won’t answer tough questions about the border from the media and I’m grateful that @themonfather gave me the opportunity to clarify what’s happened in my encounters with him. pic.twitter.com/jTedKOcSho — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) August 24, 2023

“You know, it’s just, it’s really insulting because you’re trying to get the truth out there,” Taer continued. “I’m not trying to cover their announcement about a new building for ICE, a new parking lot, I mean, that’s what it was, they wanted us to cover that and not ask questions of Mayorkas, even about that. I’m not going to write that. I’m going to write about what Americans are concerned about, about the Southern border, about what Mayorkas has to say about the increase in migrants coming across.”

Taer encountered Mayorkas in Washington D.C., on July 18 while he was out walking. Mayorkas ignored her questions about the situation on the border multiple times as she sought an on-the-spot interview.

Taer also encountered Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Feb. 21 and asked if he had any message for the people of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on Feb. 3. Buttigieg referred Taer to previous press statements before taking a photo of her.

