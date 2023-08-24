Federal Judge Slaps Man With Prison Time For Threatening To Kill Dem Senator

A Montana man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Thursday for sending dozens of threatening voice messages to Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, according to the Associated Press.

In January, Kevin Patrick Smith left alarming and profane voicemails for the senator, threatening his life and well-being, the Associated Press reported. The caller reportedly confirmed in a recording that the threats were being made “on purpose.” The man also reportedly dared Tester to inform the FBI of the voicemails. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Jon Tester Compares Trump To Dictator In Leaked Donor Video Call)

“There is nothing I want more than to have you stand toe to toe with me. You stand toe to toe with me. I rip your head off. You die. You stand in a situation where it is physical between you and me. You die,” Smith sent to Tester on Jan. 30, according to Flathead Beacon.

A Kalispell man who admitted to threatening to kill Montana U.S. Senator Jon Tester in calls to his office was sentenced on Thursday in a Missoula federal courtroom. https://t.co/CZ6hNUoqkx — KPAX Missoula News (@kpaxnews) August 24, 2023

He reportedly followed up with another voice message saying, “I would love to (expletive) kill you. I would love to see your FBI at my door. I would love to see something in the news,” per the outlet.

Smith was subsequently contacted by the FBI on Feb. 1 and warned to not contact the senator any further. Ten days later, Smith continued sending threatening voicemails addressed to Tester, causing the bureau to take action, the AP reported. Smith was arrested on Feb. 22, the outlet noted.

The man began sending the threatening messages to Tester in late 2022, according to AP News.

Smith agreed to plead guilty to one count of threats to injure and murder a U.S. senator back in April, the AP reported. A second count was dismissed by the federal Judge Dana Christensen as part of the plea agreement.