Records Show Half Of ‘Transgender Women’ In State Prison System Were Convicted Of Sex Crimes

Half of the transgender female inmates in the Wisconsin prison system have been convicted of at least one count of sexual abuse or assault, according to data obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

The Heritage Foundation sent a public records request to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) in April 2022 asking for information regarding transgender inmates with sex crime records, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The request was answered over a year later on Aug. 8, with documents showing that as of July 21, 81 of the 161 transgender inmates in the female prisons had a record of sexual abuse. (RELATED: Supreme Court Clears Way For Transgender Inmate’s Lawsuit To Continue Against Men’s Prison)

Details were not disclosed by the DOC regarding how many transgender inmates applied to a women’s facility and the number of requests granted, according to the documents. The prison system also did not provide how many had transferred with sex crimes on their record or how many were charged while in prison.

The records do not note any other criminal records of the transgender inmates, including whether or not they have multiple sexual crime convictions.

“The transgender issue isn’t just about women in sports, which seems to be the context people are most comfortable talking about the transgender contagion in,” Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation Oversight Project told the DCNF. “This data shows a much uglier truth, that sexual crime and transgenderism are linked.”

In June, the Supreme Court affirmed a previous ruling by a lower court that sided with a transgender inmate named Kesha Williams, a biological man, who sued Fairfax County jail for discriminatory treatment during his time in the all-male jail. The Fourth Circuit court ruled that the jail had discriminated against Williams under the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing treatment for “gender dysphoria” and allowed Williams to be harassed by other inmates.

The WI DOC did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

