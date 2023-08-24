Turley Explains How Trump’s Georgia Case Could ‘Collapse’

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley explained Thursday how the Georgia case against former President Donald Trump could “collapse.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum asked Turley whether there would be a mugshot of Trump, who is set to surrender at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“It does make it very likely that we will see this rather ignoble moment of a mug shot,” Turley said. “It appears to most of us being just clearly gratuitous, why you would need a mug shot of the most recognizable face in the United States, if not one of the most in the world. But that is going to be part of this process, as is the bond that he will have to pay. And then it’s going to get, as they say, rather sporty.” (RELATED: ‘This Is A Big Deal’: Elie Honig Lays Out Bombshell Move That ‘Could Throw A Wrench’ In Fani Willis’ Plans)

“There’s going to be an effort to try to get some of these issues reviewed before trial,” he continued. “That could be difficult with the racketeering case. Prosecutors tend to say ‘Look, you might not like my evidence but I’ve got enough of it that I should get to a jury.’ A lot of appellate judges agree with that. The problem is that this is an indictment, Martha, where there are strong claims against some of these defendants when you look at insular crimes like access to voting machines.”

“It’s not that strong in my view, with Donald Trump; in fact, I think it collapses if you believe that Trump believed that he could flip the state, that he did, in fact, win the state, and he took the advice of his legal team. That’s not the type of case, I think, that’s good for democracy. I don’t think it’s good to have a democratic prosecutor pulling in the leading Republican candidate on that type of thin connection. ”

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered Thursday morning after attempts by Meadows’ lawyers to delay his arrest and move his trial to federal court. Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also surrendered earlier this week alongside Sydney Powell.