Police Issue Warrant In Nicki Minaj Swatting Case

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect who allegedly placed swatting calls to rapper Nicki Minaj’s San Fernando Valley home.

Minaj took to social media Wednesday to alert the suspect of the looming charges, referencing the accused swatter by the name Stephanie Bell. “Stephanie Bell. A warrant is in the system,” she wrote.

“Great detective work. So grateful,” the rapper continued. “The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory.”

The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 23, 2023

Bell is currently facing two charges of deliberately reporting a false emergency, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Police made it clear to the outlet that the warrant was issued and remains in full force and effect.

The alleged swatting prank dates back to June, when a caller phoned in to the police department with allegations surrounding Minaj’s parenting, according to TMZ. The swatter reportedly said Minaj’s child was being abused by the famous rapper, and then later claimed Minaj’s house was on fire. The alleged calls prompted law enforcement to respond to the scene, a full investigation was launched to trace back the information and determine who was behind the call. (RELATED: ‘Swatting’ Prankster Triggers Nicki Minaj Child Abuse Investigation)

Minaj taunted Bell in another social media post, writing, “To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home… #WasItWorthItDumbo ?”