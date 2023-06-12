‘Swatting’ Prankster Triggers Nicki Minaj Child Abuse Investigation

Swatting pranksters targeted Nicki Minaj twice on the same day in early June, initially alleging she was abusing her child and placing a second call stating her house was on fire.

Police officers rushed to Minaj’s Los Angeles area home to investigate after child services received an anonymous call alleging there was child abuse there, according to TMZ. Sheriff’s deputies spoke to Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, and observed their young child, who is nearly three-years-old. They didn’t find any signs of abuse.

Police received a separate concerning call at 3 a.m. which sparked yet another urgent response. The second false report suggested Minaj’s home was on fire, and police were dispatched to investigate the matter. Officials arrived on-scene and noted the calls were both unfounded pranks, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the situation said the police believed the child abuse allegations were nothing more than a swatting call intended to trigger a significant police response at the celebrity’s home, according to TMZ.

Swatting has gained popularity in recent months, and police have noted the impact of the false claims on their first response units. They’ve noted the drain on their resources and the fact that the fake swatting pranks impact the ability to tend to actual emergencies. (RELATED: REPORT: Suspect Questioned After Police Swarm Rihanna’s Home)

Minaj is among many celebrities who have been targeted by these false reports. YouTube star, Adin Ross and social media influencer, Madison Beer have also been recently targeted, according to TMZ.

Minaj isn’t impressed with the allegations made against her. The famous artist has hired lawyers to investigate the culprit behind her dual-swatting situation and is reportedly ready to hold them accountable in court if caught.