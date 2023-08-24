Powerlifting Organization Changes Policy After Man Dominates Female Competition

In a huge win for women, the International Powerlifting Federation changed its policies after a biological man crushed all the women, according to The Blaze.

The new policy will prioritize testosterone levels, requiring interval testing and lab testing upon request. Transgender athletes must also provide a valid passport showing a female gender before entering a competition.

Is the policy perfect? Nope. But, it’s a step in the right direction and away from letting anyone who feels like declaring themselves a woman from entering women’s competitions.

