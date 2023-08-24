Russia Believed To Have Shot Down Plane Carrying Mercenary Leader: REPORT

The plane believed to be carrying Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was shot down by missiles fired from inside Russia, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters.

Prigozhin, along with Wagner ally Dmitry Utkin and eight other people, was presumed dead after the plane suddenly plummeted out of the sky and crashed during a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg on Wednesday. U.S. officials now believe the plane was likely shot down via ground-to-air missiles originating from inside Russia, according to Reuters.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity and said the information was preliminary, Reuters reported. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Putin Said ‘Betrayal’ Is ‘Impossible To Forgive’ In 2018 Documentary)

Flight tracking data showed that the plane was in normal and working condition until the aircraft made a “sudden downward vertical” and plummeted 8,000 feet from a 28,000-foot cruising altitude within 30 seconds, according to Reuters. The plane then began to sporadically ascend and descend, until a final nosedive resulted in a crash near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region.

New video of Prigozhin’s last moments on earth. This isn’t a normal crash. It’s obvious that his plane was shot down. pic.twitter.com/cAJxs5F79F — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 23, 2023

“Whatever happened, happened quickly,” Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24 told Reuters. “They may have been wrestling (with the aircraft) after whatever happened.”

There was “no indication that there was anything wrong with this aircraft” prior to the sudden dive, Petchenik said.

Investigators opened a criminal probe, but no official word has been given as to the cause of the crash, according to Reuters. Russian media reported that investigators were looking into the possibility that a bomb was on board.

Prigozhin led the Wagner group in a coup against Moscow in late June. Wagner forces agreed to stop their efforts after Putin agreed to grant Prigozhin and his troops amnesty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to “eulogize” Prigozhin on Thursday, according to The Washington Post. He said Prigozhin was a “talented person” he had known since 1990, but said he also “made serious mistakes.”

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was unsurprised by the news.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened but I’m not surprised,” Biden said. “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.