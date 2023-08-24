Trump Returns To Twitter For First Time In Two Years

Former President Donald Trump returned to Twitter for the first time in two years following his surrender to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday.

Trump arrived at Fulton County Jail late Thursday where he was fingerprinted and got his first mug shot taken. He has until Aug. 25 to surrender to the jail in relation to allegedly overturning the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The tweet included a photograph of his mugshot and labeled his arrest as election interference.

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE, NEVER SURRENDER!” the caption underneath the mugshot read. It also listed his campaign website, DonaldJTrump.com. (RELATED: TRUMP’S MUG SHOT RELEASED)

A grand jury previously handed the former president his fourth indictment containing 13 counts, including racketeering and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Twitter permanently banned Trump in January 2021 for allegedly inciting or justifying violence during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account in November 2022 after a majority of users voted for the former president to return to the platform in a poll.