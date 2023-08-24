TRUMP’S MUG SHOT RELEASED

FULTON COUNTY JAIL — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released the mug shot of former President Donald Trump on Thursday after he surrendered to authorities.

Trump had his fingerprints and mug shot taken at the Fulton County Jail a week after a grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment that included an alleged violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer. The former president was released on a $200,000 bond.

As of Thursday, at least 11 of the 19 people charged appeared at the jail to be booked. (RELATED: Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment)

Here’s Trump’s Official Mug Shot:

Trump’s former attorney, John Eastman, surrendered to authorities Tuesday and had his mugshot released the same day. Another co-defendant, Scott Hall, also surrendered Tuesday with his mug shot being released as well. (RELATED: ‘I Am Sure No One Would Recognize Me’: Trump Mocks Idea That He Is A ‘Flight Risk’)

Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was booked and released Thursday on a $100,000 bond. He is charged with racketeering and soliciting a violation of an oath by a public officer.

Meadows previously asked for a federal court to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from arresting him just ahead of his expected surrender. Meadows’ lawyers cited the Supremacy Clause under which federal officials are protected from being “arrested and brought to trial in a State court.” A hearing was initially ordered for Meadows by a judge for Aug. 28, but Willis responded to Meadows’ legal team and said she would not be “granting any extensions.”