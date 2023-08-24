Trump Switches Lead Attorney To Lawyer Who Represented Rap Stars Ahead Of Georgia Surrender

Former president Donald Trump changed his lead attorney Thursday to Steve Sadow, an Atlanta defense attorney who previously represented Usher and Rick Ross, ahead of his planned surrender at the Fulton County Jail, Politico reported.

Steve Sadow filed paperwork to appear as lead counsel in Fulton County Superior Court Thursday morning, replacing Drew Findling, according to Politico. Sadow said Trump is “innocent of all the charges brought against him” and “should never have been indicted,” according to CNN.

“We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty,” Sadow said in a statement, according to CNN. “Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.” (RELATED: House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Fani Willis Over Trump Indictments)

Steve Sadow has made his formal appearance on Trump’s behalf in the Fulton County criminal case: pic.twitter.com/tEC7Iom7Ni — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 24, 2023



Trump was indicted by a grand jury August 14, along with eighteen other co-defendants, for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He faces 13 charges, including violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act.

Sadow challenged Georgia’s RICO law before when he represented the rapper Gunna in 2021. His other clients have included Rick Ross and Howard Stern, according to his website.

Sadow told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2021 that RICO has “been overused for quite a long time.” Commenting on Trump’s case, he said RICO charges would allos Willis to make the case “as broad as she wants.”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee revealed Monday that Trump’s bond would be set at $200,000.

