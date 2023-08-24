House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Fani Willis Over Trump Indictments

The House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her conduct related to her indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Willis indicted the former president on Aug. 14 for allegedly violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, several counts of conspiracy, making false statements and more when allegedly interfering in the state’s election. The Republican-controlled committee is probing Willis over whether she coordinated with the Department of Justice when charging Trump, according to a letter from House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan.

The letter also questioned whether Willis’ indictment against Trump was politically motivated, referencing several instances leading up to the indictment. For instance, the letter mentions a new campaign website launched just days before the charges were brought where Willis touted her investigation into the former president.

Additionally, the letter references a grand juror who made media appearances “bragging” about the then-potential charges, as well as the Fulton County clerk’s office briefly posting a document containing charges nearly identical to those in the indictment, which was issued hours later.

The potential probe comes after special counsel Jack Smith indicted the former president in two other cases, one of which follows a similar line of questioning than that of the Georgia case — alleged election interference in 2020. The committee’s investigation comes the same day that Trump is set to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail. (RELATED: ALAN DERSHOWITZ: Trump’s Georgia Prosecutor Isn’t Being Truthful)

“News outlets have reported that your office and Mr. Smith ‘interviewed many of the same witnesses and reviewed much of the same evidence’ in reaching your decision to indict President Trump,” the letter reads. “The House Committee on the Judiciary thus may investigate whether federal law enforcement agencies or officials were involved in your investigation or indictment.”

The letter requests documents related to Fulton County’s communications with federal prosecutors, Department of Justice officials and Executive Branch personnel.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene argues state Republicans could additionally launch a similar investigation into Willis’ conduct, according to CNN. Green has also been pushing the congressional committee to probe the district attorney.

“I’m going to be talking to (House Judiciary Chair) Jim Jordan, (House Oversight Chair) Jamie Comer, and I’d like to also ask (Speaker) Kevin McCarthy his thoughts on looking at doing an investigation if there is a collaboration or conspiracy of any kind between the Department of Justice and Jack Smith’s special counsel’s office with the state DA’s,” Greene told CNN. “So, I think that could be a place of oversight.”

The indictment leak drew mass criticism across the internet, and Willis later dodged a question, claiming she’s “not an expert on clerks’ duties.”

Along with Trump, 18 other individuals were indicted over their alleged attempts to overturn the election, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, as well as former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Willis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

