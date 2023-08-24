Van Jones Mocks Dems Too Scared To Publicly Criticize Biden: ‘They Like Going To Barbecues And House Parties’

CNN’s Van Jones mocked Democrats on Thursday for being too scared to publicly criticize President Joe Biden.

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sparred with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Thursday morning after she said that Biden would likely not finish out his second term due to his age.

“Polls show, it’s not just a Republican position but Americans do have concerns about his age and frankly they would like choices other than — not just Trump and Biden. If there is no credible effort now for the possibility of an alternative Democratic candidate, should there be in your view?” host Jim Sciutto asked.

“I think people are concerned about Joe Biden. They really are. I mean, Democrats, they talk behind their hand. Nobody wants to get on TV and say it because we all like to be able to go to barbecues and house parties. But people are concerned,” Jones conceded. “And I do think that anybody but Trump going up against someone like Biden, given some of his challenges recently, probably might have a good shot and could make that age an issue. The problem is when you put a Biden up against a Trump, Trump has so many other issues, and he’s not that much younger, that it becomes a little bit of a wash and then people just kind of go back to their respective corners.” (RELATED: ‘He’s A Kid To Me’: 83-Year-Old Nancy Pelosi Brushes Off Concerns About Biden’s Age)

A Harvard Caps/Harris poll from May found that 61 percent of Americans believe that Vice President Kamala Harris would have to finish out Biden’s second term. Among Republicans, 82 percent said Biden would not live until Jan. 2029, while 35 percent of Democrats felt the same. The poll surveyed 2,004 Americans online between May 17 and 18.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also said Biden’s age could present an “issue” for the president.

“His age is an issue and people have every right to consider it,” Clinton told the Financial Times in May.