911 Calls Released In Home Explosion That Killed NFL Player’s Father

Emergency phone call recordings from Tennessee Titans defensive back Caleb Farley’s neighbors have been released after Farley’s house exploded Tuesday.

The Mooresville, North Carolina home off of Barber Loop was leveled in the explosion, resulting in the death of the 24-year-old defensive back’s father Robert Farley and the injury of another individual, according to TMZ Sports.

Neighbors expressed confusion and worry after the blast rang through the neighborhood. (RELATED: Titans Star Caleb Farley’s Father Killed In Explosion At His Son’s Home: REPORT)

“Oh my god!” one 911 caller said, according to WBTV. “I’m at the corner of 321 and Arbor Way and the house exploded. The house exploded. Oh my god! There is debris everywhere. I can’t see the house or anything. Oh my god. It’s the whole house! The whole house is gone!”

Another neighbor called 911, stating, “We just heard a huge explosion. I don’t know if something hit our house or somebody else’s next door, but it was … it was huge. Our whole house shook.”

Neighbors have come together to express their sympathies for the Farley family, according to WBTV. Many reportedly have left bouquets of flowers by the mailbox.

Officials believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak, per WBTV.

Caleb Farley was reportedly not at the house when the explosion happened, but was out on the scene after the explosion.

The funeral services for Robert Farley will happen Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton, North Carolina, WBTV noted. Friends and family will reportedly gather at 2 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 3 p.m.