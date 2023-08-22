Explosion At Titans Player Caleb Farley’s Home Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured: REPORT

One person is dead and another injured after a massive explosion at a home in North Carolina that belongs to Tennessee Titans defensive back Caleb Farley, according to TMZ.

Multiple reports state Farley just recently purchased the home, and overnight Monday, the multi-million dollar property in Mooresville was leveled.

Kent Greene, who is a spokesperson for the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office, told TMZ Sports that one person who was recovered from the scene died, while another was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Farley was not a victim, according to Greene.

Greene also told TMZ that an investigation is currently ongoing, with the centerpiece of the probe being the house’s natural gas lines.

The 24-year-old Titans cornerback was spotted at the site Tuesday cooperating with police, according to local news outlets.

DEADLY HOME EXPLOSION: Aerial footage of land where the multi-million dollar Lake Norman home owned by #NFL player Caleb Farley exploded overnight. LATEST: https://t.co/5CBghHx3WB pic.twitter.com/Ah2hIA4h7J — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 22, 2023

Dealing with a back injury, Farley is currently placed on the physically unable-to-perform list.

He was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 22 overall pick, however, he hasn’t seen much action on the field since then — playing in only 12 games.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office for comment. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Orders Police To Arrest Antonio Brown For Missed Child Support Payments: REPORT)

In his short career, Farley has 14 comb tackles, 13 solo tackles, one AST tackle and one PD interception.