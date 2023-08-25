Sen. Amy Klobuchar Thirsts After Shirtless Firefighters At Labor Event

One Democratic senator is thirsty — but not because of the heat.

A photograph posted to Twitter Friday shows Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar posing with firefighters at the Minnesota State Fair.

“State fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO,” Sen. Klobuchar wrote as the picture’s caption.

The four firefighters stood beside the delighted Democrat, who was positioned between two men on each side. Three of the firefighters were shirtless. A Minnesota AFL-CIO sign that says “UNION WORKERS ARE ESSENTIAL” can be seen in the background. (RELATED: Chuck Todd Flames Amy Klobuchar About Joe Biden’s Health, Hunter)

State Fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO. pic.twitter.com/O3auZqdkGN — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 25, 2023

Several Twitter users reacted to Sen. Klobuchar’s post with criticism and memes.

“Imagine a male politician doing similar – i don’t give a shit either way but feels a bit double standardy,” one user wrote.

“This is so horny,” another user said.

“You just settle down there missy…,” another user chimed in.

The Minnesota AFL-CIO is currently hosting events at the State Fair’s Labor Pavilion, according to the organization’s website. Live music, demonstrations and giveaways are scheduled throughout the nearly two-week occasion.

The annual fair, celebrating the region’s agriculture, started in 1854 when Minnesota was just a territory, according to the event’s website. It was named The Minnesota State Fair after Minnesota was granted statehood in 1859. The 12-day tradition will last from Aug. 24 to Labor Day, Sept. 4.