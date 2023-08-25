Hikers Capture Photo Of Naked ‘Wolf Man’ In Remote Wilderness

Hikers venturing through Germany’s wilderness appear to have captured a photograph of the so-called “wolf man,” who has reportedly been periodically spotted in the wild since 2015.

Although blurry, a photo shared with the German newspaper Bild appears to show the naked prehistoric-looking man sitting on a rock while holding a spear. 31-year-old Gina Weiss and her friend Tobi took the photo while traveling through Germany’s Harz Mountains near Blankenburg Tuesday.

“When we reached the sand caves we saw the wolf man,” Weiss told Bild. “He stood up high on one of the caves and held a long wooden stick like a lance in his arm.”

Naked ‘Wolf Man’ spotted by hikers in Germany’s Harz mountainshttps://t.co/ZQ0G563yoT — Jaun News (@JaunNews) August 25, 2023

“He wouldn’t take his eyes off us, said nothing. He looked dirty like a Stone Age man from a history book,” Weiss reportedly said, adding he looked to be in his 40s. Their encounter with the man, she said, reportedly lasted nearly 10 minutes. (RELATED: Climbers Spot Hiking Boot Poking Out Of Glacier Ice, Discover Body Of Missing Hiker In Switzerland)

Sightings of this supposed “wolf man” have been the subject of several reports in the last five years, which have described the figure as wearing “wolf fur or in a wolf costume,” according to the New York Post.

Another hiker also spotted “a wolf man running around” near Blankenburg in March, per The Times. Emergency personnel who went looking for the wolf man reportedly couldn’t find anything. While some on the Blankenburg fire brigade claim to have spotted him running away, a volunteer told The Telegraph the story of a “wolf man” was “nonsense” and suggested it may have been “a prank.”