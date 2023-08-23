Woman Narrowly Escapes Death After Someone Threw A Spear Through Her Windshield

This is absolute insanity.

A woman managed to avoid death when a spear went through her windshield while she was driving on a San Antonio highway. The incident took place Monday night at 9:30 p.m.

The spear was halted by the steering wheel and didn’t make contact with Shavone Canales, who walked away uninjured, according to police via WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio. She went on to say she didn’t see who threw the spear.

“Somebody knows something, so I’m hoping somebody comes forward because that is so dangerous. Because if it’s not me, it’s going to be somebody else,” Canales says.

She recorded the aftermath of the incident on her cell phone, filming police as they inspected the damage. The video shows one officer pulling the spear from the windshield, showing it to be around five feet long.

WATCH:

What on earth is wrong with people? How are you just gonna throw a spear at a random vehicle?

I swear people have lost their minds today. I write about it all the time with some of the crazy ish I cover, and now here we go again. And with a friggin’ spear at that?!

There’s multiple types of people who could be at fault here as far as a suspect is concerned, but if I had to guess, I’m going to say it was a group of teenagers being stupid and nearly killing somebody. I could be way off base here, but I’d hate to think it was an adult (though it easily could’ve been)

But with how idiotic (and a little evil) teenagers are today, I’m gonna guess it was a group of ’em hanging out who ended up perpetrating this foolishness. And where do you even get a spear like that??? (RELATED: Watch This Total Badass Officer Pull Off A Movie-Like Move To Take Down Truck Running Over Crowd Of People)

Of course, this is just my interpretation of the situation … plus, I’m not the biggest fan of teenagers, for reasons like this.