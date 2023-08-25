Video Shows Louisiana Oil Refinery Engulfed In Flames After Chemical Leak Prompts Evacuations

A fire and chemical leak occurred at a Marathon Petroleum refinery Friday in Louisiana, prompting officials to order evacuations for surrounding residents.

Crews in Garyville responded to the release of naphtha, a flammable liquid commonly used for gasoline or jet fuel, as well as a fire at a refinery storage tank, according to a Marathon Petroleum spokesperson cited by local outlet FOX8 Live.

As a precaution, residents within a two-mile radius of the refinery were ordered to evacuate, FOX8 reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Fire Grind Dulles International Airport To Halt After Police Injuries, Forcing Temporary Evacuations)

“The release and fire are contained within the refinery’s property,” Marathon Petroleum said in a statement on Facebook, “and there have been no injuries.”

Schools in the surrounding area were either evacuated or followed a shelter-in-place order, according to a tweet from St. John the Baptist Parish Schools.

St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard issued an emergency declaration and mandatory evacuation Friday morning.

