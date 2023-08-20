Video Shows Fire Grind Dulles International Airport To Halt After Police Injuries, Forcing Temporary Evacuations

A police Segway caught fire Saturday night at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, forcing the evacuation of passengers in the departures terminal, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) battery-powered Segway burst into flames, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the air, NBC4 reported.

Video from the airport shows smoke rising from the burning vehicle.

Happening in Dulles Airport right now, but the security officers 👮‍♀️ was able to quench the fire. pic.twitter.com/voVrjWuNb8 — Ranking Z (@zubiranks) August 19, 2023

The MWAA Fire and Rescue Department arrived quickly, contained the fire and then vented smoke from other parts of the terminal, 7News reported. (RELATED: Fire At Florida Airport Destroys 3,500 Cars)

As a safety precaution, passengers were evacuated for one hour and could be seen standing outside the airport, according to 7News.

“Several fire extinguishers were used to put the fire out,” MWAA said. “MWAA Fire with assistance from [the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department] opened doors and used fans to remove (ventilate) the smoke.”

MWAA initially reported there were no injuries caused in relation to the fire, but later said two police officers were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.

Passengers were allowed back in the departures terminal after authorities ventilated the area where the Segway caught fire, MWAA said.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire or what happened in the moments leading up to the blaze.