RNC Reveals Location Of Next GOP National Convention

The Republican National Committee (RNC) selected Houston, Texas, to be the site of the Republican National Convention in 2028, according to a press release.

Republicans will gather in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15–18 2024 to nominate a candidate for the presidential election, which also includes high-profile speeches by GOP politicians and policy development sessions. The RNC’s 168 members voted for Houston over two other finalists, Miami, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2028 event, the RNC wrote in a press release. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Larry Elder Files Complaint Against RNC Over Absence At GOP Debate)

“I am excited to announce Houston as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention. After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in the press release. “The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party.”

Official announcement from the RNC on Houston’s selection for the 2028 national convention: https://t.co/nN7VdJ4W4j pic.twitter.com/KGvop9P7Xl — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) August 25, 2023

The last time Houston hosted the Republican National Convention was in 1992 when it nominated President George H.W. Bush to run for re-election. Houston was also a candidate city for the Democratic National Convention in 2024, but was passed over for Chicago, Illinois.

“The 2028 @GOPConvention is coming to Houston. Welcome to Texas!,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas wrote on Twitter, now known as X. “Texas is the heart of the conservative movement. Together, we’ll secure Republican victories up and down the ballot to chart a brighter course for our party and our nation.”

The choice to hold the event in Houston comes at a time when state Republicans are embroiled in a legal dispute with Harris County, which encompasses the city. The county sued the state of Texas for enforcing a law that changes the administration of the county’s board of elections, which a judge recently stayed as unconstitutional.

Nashville attracted controversy in 2022 after its city council voted down a proposal to host the convention in 2024, according to Axios. The decision led the RNC to choose Milwaukee, the only other contender.

