Security Throws Climate Protesters To The Ground At Jackson Hole Fed Meeting

A security guard took down climate activists who showed up to protest the Federal Reserve’s Friday meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, footage posted to Twitter appears to show.

The protesters appear to be affiliated with Climate Defiance, an eco-activist group that engages in confrontational protest to bring about the end of fossil fuels. Security personnel threw two of the activists to the floor as an activist outside the frame chanted “end fossil finance,” footage posted to Twitter by Climate Defiance appears to show.

Central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists from around the world met Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City . Climate Defiance said that it showed up “to ask the Fed to use its vast powers to end fossil fuel finance.” (RELATED: Climate Activists Funded By Oil Heiress, Wealthy Elites Willing To ‘Risk Arrest’ In Planned White House Protest)

Major update: we are in Jackson Hole, Wyoming – at the world’s largest gathering of central bankers. We came to ask the Fed to use its vast powers to end fossil fuel finance. In response we were brutally tackled, assaulted and kneeled on. pic.twitter.com/AVcXStvqIj — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) August 25, 2023

Climate Defiance is one of a number of disruptive environmentalist protest groups receiving funding from the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), a U.S. based nonprofit that bankrolls disruptive green activism across the globe. Some of CEF’s prominent donors include Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together organization, Hollywood writer Adam McKay, “Succession” star Jeremy Strong and a former attorney for disgraced sexual predator Harvey Weinstein.

The protest group considers climate change to be “an existential crisis that threatens every fiber of every being in every corner of the world,” according to its website. It claimed that its protesters were “brutally tackled, assaulted and kneeled on” in a tweet about the incident. Climate Defiance has made waves this summer for targeting officials in protests, which include interrupting an August speech by Vice President Kamala Harris, crashing an event that featured Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, shouting down Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and protesting in the House office building, a stunt that resulted in the arrests of nine of its activists.

Climate Defiance did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

