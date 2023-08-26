Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead At 99: REPORT

Legendary TV game show host Bob Barker passed away aged 99, NBC reported Saturday.

Barker hosted “The Price Is Right,” where he charmed audiences for over 30 years, according to NBC.

The TV host was hospitalized in 2018 with back pain and suffered a head injury following a 2017 fall.

After a childhood spent across Washington, South Dakota and Missouri, Barker served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Drury University (then Drury College) before landing his first radio gig, the outlet reported.

Barker’s career quickly progressed as he moved to California in 1950 before hosting his first game show, NBC’s “Truth or Consequences” in 1956, according to NBC.

He landed his spot on CBS’s “The Price Is Right” in 1972 and held it until his 2007 retirement. All in all, Barker hosted game shows for over 50 years, the outlet reported.

Barker survived a scandal in 1994 when Dian Parkinson, a former “The Price Is Right” model, filed and later dropped a lawsuit accusing him of threatening her job should she refuse sex with him, according to NBC.

The game show host went on to receive an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement and founded a charity for pet owners, NBC reported. (RELATED: WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt ‘Unexpectedly’ Dead At 36)

Barker, a longtime animal rights activist, in his latter years funded anti-whaling efforts and encouraged moviegoers to avoid films with animals.