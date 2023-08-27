‘We Have To Deal With The Reality Of Life Today’: Bernie Sanders Lists Country’s Economic Woes After Praising Biden

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday on CNN that President Joe Biden deserves praise before quickly listing the economic woes plaguing the country.

CNN’s Dana Bash noted a recent speech in which Sanders said there needs to be an ideological change of course to defeat alleged right-wing extremism.

“Can you explain what you mean by that?” Bash asked.

“The president has a right to be very proud of many of the accomplishments that we’ve achieved in the last three years. Unemployment, very, very low. We’ve brought inflation down. We’re investing in clean energy. We’re rebuilding our infrastructure. We have made real progress in a number of areas, but, the reality is that today, 60% of our people are living paycheck-to-paycheck,” Sanders said. “We have massive levels of income and wealth inequality. Our health care system is a total disaster. 85 million people uninsured, underinsured while the insurance companies make huge profits. The cost of pharmaceutical drugs, precipitation drugs, sky high.” (RELATED: ‘Rolling In The Mud?!’: Harris Faulkner Explodes At Liberal Contributor Who Refuses To Address Inflation)



“So the point is, in my view, the president should tout his very good record. We have got to continue to defend women’s right to control their own bodies. But we have to deal with the reality of life today. That’s what Roosevelt did back in 1936. And that is to understand that we have massive levels of corporate greed, in every part of society. The very rich are getting richer, working people are struggling. We have got to make it clear, we’re going to stand with those workers, we’re going to a health care system that works for all, lower the cost of precipitation drugs, raise the minimum wage to a living wage. So I think that was the message of yesterday.”

Inflation levels have remained elevated in July at 3.2% year-over-year compared to 3.0% in June. Inflation peaked in June of 2022 at 9.1%. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell recently raised the possibility of more interest rate hikes as inflation remains at about the Fed’s target rate.

Biden has a 38.1% approval rating on the economy, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Biden’s handling of inflation drew the approval of 33.4% of Americans, according to the outlet.