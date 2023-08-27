Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Says It Would Take ‘Half A Day’ To Go Through All Crimes He Was Investigating Bidens For

Former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Friday that it would take “half a day” to go through all the crimes he was investigating the Biden family for.

Shokin served as Ukraine’s prosecutor general until 2016 when Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fired him due to political pressure from then Vice-President Joe Biden. Shokin was investigating Burisma, a company in which Hunter Biden sat on the board despite limited experience. Hunter’s time on the board and his foreign business dealings have come under scrutiny, with whistleblowers alleging the now-president was involved.

Kilmeade asked whether Burisma was corrupt, with Shokin saying he had “no doubt” there were illegal activities.

“As a matter of fact, the criminal case had been started before me. It continued to expand. And Zlochevsky, who at the time held the post of minister, and was the founder and CEO of Burisma, started bringing in people to provide protection for him. Hunter Biden was among them. And the corruption network expanded as a result. So, yes, to answer your question, there is no doubt in my mind that Burisma was engaged in illegal activities.” (RELATED: Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin Says He ‘Would Gladly’ Sue Certain Media Outlets For Calling Him Corrupt)

“Devon Archer said you were a threat to Burisma. Do you agree?”



“Yes. Yes, I agree.”

“Why? Because you were going to find out what they’re up to?” Kilmeade asked.

“Because he understood, and so did Vice President Biden, that had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities that they were engaging in. That included both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and others,” Shokin said.

“What corrupt activities did you suspect they were engaged in?” Kilmeade asked.

“It would take half a day for me to discuss every single count. But I can say that Burisma illegally produced, sold and utilized gas. Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, recently made a plea deal with the prosecution in a case where he was accused of giving a $6 million bribe, which is the kind of money you don’t just give away if you are not really engaging in anything illegal. So, his plea deal was to cover up a $6 million bribe that he gave earlier.”

Biden has boasted about getting Shokin fired, saying he threatened to withhold aid.