‘They Were Being Bribed’: Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Blames Dismissal On Biden ‘Corruption’

The Ukrainian prosecutor fired following pressure from then-Vice President Joe Biden alleged his firing was due to “corruption” in the Biden family.

Biden boasted about forcing the Ukrainian government to fire Viktor Shokin, a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, an energy company, during a 2016 event held by the Council on Foreign Relations. Biden’s son, Hunter, was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014. (RELATED: Former Intelligence Director Slams New Biden Docs As The ‘Smoking Gun And The Bloody Knife’)

WATCH:



“I do not want to deal in unproven facts, but my firm personal conviction is that, yes, this was the case,” Shokin said in a clip from an interview that will air on Fox News Saturday. “They were being bribed. The fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing, isn’t that alone a case of corruption?”

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower on July 20. The document, which recounted what a “confidential human source” (CHS) told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in June 2020, says that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020 that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family.

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice.

