‘I’m Coming Back’: NASCAR Driver Vows Return After Flipping Car 10 Times

A NASCAR driver who was hospitalized after flipping his car multiple times during a race Saturday evening promised he would return.

During the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, 32-year-old Ryan Preece, who had been racing the #41 vehicle went airborne after crashing into Chase Briscoe, who had been racing the #14 vehicle. Preece, who drives for Stewart-Haas Racing noted in a post on Twitter that you need to “be tough” if you have ambitions to be a “race car driver.”

“If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough,” Preece wrote hours after the incident.

If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back. — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) August 27, 2023

“I’m coming back,” Preece added.

While coming out of Turn 4, Preece and Briscoe made contact as Preece’s vehicle collided with Briscoe’s, according to the Associated Press (AP). Preece’s car could be seen skidding across the grass where it then went airborne, flipping about 10 times before landing in the grass on its wheels. (RELATED: ‘Shouldn’t Be Racing’: Denny Hamlin Slams Chase Elliott After Wild Crash At Coca-Cola 600)

Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

Preece had reportedly been able to climb out of the vehicle with help prior to being put on a gurney and taken to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Stewart-Haas Racing provided an update Sunday morning that Preece was “awake, alert, and mobile” after being in the hospital overnight.

“He has been communicating with family and friends,” the racing company said. “He will be evaluated by medical personnel later this morning.” Hours later, Preece was said to have been discharged and on his way back to North Carolina.