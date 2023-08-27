‘That’s Absolutely False’: Vivek Ramaswamy, Chuck Todd Get Into Heated Spat Over 2020 Election

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into a heated spat with NBC host Chuck Todd over his current views on the 2020 election during a “Meet the Press” segment Sunday.

Todd accused Ramaswamy of flip-flopping on the 2020 presidential election results by citing his book, “Nation of Victims,” where the presidential candidate said the election had not been stolen. Ramaswamy said he would have handled the certification of the electoral votes differently than former Vice President Mike Pence, who chose to disregard former President Donald Trump’s wishes to challenge the votes.

“So, you went from there and eleven months later your views have changed on January 6? Again, this book was written September of 2022,” Todd said.

“Yeah, Chuck. I’m happy to address that if you’re interested,” Ramaswamy hit back.

Ramaswamy argued there is evidence that Big Tech interfered in the election by suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story first reported by the New York Post. He argued he has not seen evidence that the ballot count favored Trump over President Joe Biden, but emphasized voters’ concerns about election interference.

“First of all, you never talked about the tech stuff in your book. This is a new thing.” (RELATED: ‘You Drew A Fringe Comment’: Vivek Ramaswamy Hits Back At CNN Host As She Lectures Him About Race)

“That’s absolutely false, Chuck,” Ramaswamy pushed back.

“It is not talked about, this Hunter Biden aspect of it. We were looking for it,” Todd said.

“Chuck, I think you have not read ‘Nation of Victims.’ Literally read the book. There is about twenty pages of content devoted to this,” Ramaswamy said.

“You didn’t write about election fraud that way,” Todd argued.

“It’s fine, you don’t have an obligation to read my book, but if you do, quote it correctly,” the candidate said.

Ramaswamy said he would have made different judgments than Trump, but said the justice system is being weaponized for criminalizing his challenge of the election.