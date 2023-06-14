‘You Did Exactly The Right Thing’: Former Trump Official Praises Mike Pence For Ratifying 2020 Election Results

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow praised former Vice President Mike Pence during a Wednesday interview for ratifying the results of the 2020 election, saying “Donald Trump was wrong.”

Pence announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election Wednesday, calling out former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building during a speech in Iowa. Pence criticized Trump during a Nov. 14 interview with David Muir, saying Trump’s “reckless” comments “endangered” him and his family during the riot. (RELATED: ‘I Was Always Loyal’: Pence Declares He Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ Of Record During The Trump Administration)

“I don’t think anybody has a stronger character than you have,” Kudlow, a former Trump administration official, told Pence. “I also want to say you did exactly the right thing in your Senate vote to ratify the election, that was correct. On this one, my former boss, your colleague, former colleague, Donald Trump was wrong.”

Trump and Pence fell out in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building after Trump criticized Pence for not returning the certifications from disputed states for further investigation. Congress certified the electoral vote count after a delay caused after supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol building.

“I’m very proud of the four years of the Trump-Pence administration and I appreciate your support about the stand I took on the Constitution at the end,” Pence responded.

