Former Olympic Skater Alexandra Paul Dies In Car Crash

A former Canadian Olympic figure skater was killed in a car accident Aug. 22 while sitting in a stationary vehicle with her infant son.

Alexandra Paul, 31, died after a transport truck collided with six stationary vehicles stopped in a construction zone Tuesday in Ontario, People reported. Paul was declared dead at the scene, while her infant son was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other males and a female were also transported to a local hospital for the injuries they sustained in the collision, the Ontario Provincial Police reported.

Paul represented Canada as an ice dancer with her husband and partner, Mitchell Islam, during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. After winning multiple international medals, the couple retired from competition in 2016, BBC News reported. (RELATED: US Olympic Ski Jumper Dies At 24)

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” the organization announced on Paul’s passing. “Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”

“As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified,” Skate Canada continued. “She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct. Our thoughts are with Alexandra’s family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her during this difficult time.”