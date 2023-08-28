Dem State Senator Tells Former NCAA Swimmer Who Tied With A Biological Male To ‘Grow Up’

Democratic Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt told former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines on Sunday to “grow up” in response to a speech about biological men being allowed in women’s sports.

Gaines tied Lia Thomas, a former University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer, during the 200-yard freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA swimming championships, and she spoke to over 1,000 people on Sunday in Nebraska, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Hunt tweeted in response to the event that Gaines was turning her race with Thomas into “her whole personality.”(RELATED: ‘What About Us?’: Riley Gaines Hits Back At Democrat Senator Defending Men Entering Women’s Locker Rooms)

“It can be hard, when we’re young, to not win a trophy sometimes. But we grow up and realize it’s not the end of the world and we don’t need to turn that loss into our entire personality,” Hunt tweeted.

It can be hard, when we’re young, to not win a trophy sometimes. But we grow up and realize it’s not the end of the world and we don’t need to turn that loss into our entire personality. https://t.co/Y0039RdclU — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) August 28, 2023

“It’s not about the trophy & never has been. That trophy is meaningless & devalued entirely. It’s about the message it sends to us. & it’s the same message you’re sending…that we don’t matter,” Gaines responded.

Imagine missing the point this much lol It’s not about the trophy & never has been. That trophy is meaningless & devalued entirely. It’s about the message it sends to us. & it’s the same message you’re sending…that we don’t matter. Nebraska girls deserve better than you. https://t.co/m4xt0fq75R — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 28, 2023

Gaines also corrected Hunt, telling her she didn’t lose to Thomas, but that she tied. NCAA administrators after the event gave the trophy to Thomas to “save face,” Gaines previously said.

Hunt did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.