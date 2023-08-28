IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley Says Biden Admin Blocked ‘Key Witnesses’ From Testifying Against Hunter

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said Sunday that “key witnesses” were prevented from testifying against Hunter Biden as part of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into his taxes and gun possession.

Shapley appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” and spoke with host Maria Bartiromo about the DOJ’s ongoing case against Hunter Biden and Congressional oversight of the DOJ’s investigation. (RELATED: DOJ Prosecutor Who Allegedly Refused To Charge Hunter Biden Made His Career Going After Financial Crimes)

“What are your thoughts in terms of what went down and what about David Weiss being special prosecutor now, special counsel?” Bartiromo asked. (RELATED: Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor David Weiss Previously Worked With Beau Biden)

“To answer your question about David Weiss being special counsel, you just have to look at what he allowed to occur during this investigation. There are key witnesses we were not allowed to interview, that we were not allowed to ask all the questions of certain people we interviewed, people were tipped off that we were coming before the day of action, there were enforcement operations to include search warrants where probable cause was agreed to by the prosecutors that weren’t allowed to happen,” Shapley said.

“He played his cards, now moving his letters to Congress, to Attorney General Garland’s testimony in front of Congress, it is not accurate what they said. And part of it is, DOJ will continually say, their first talking point is, a ‘Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney’ is in charge of this case, that’s not what happened,” Shapley continued. “In March of 2022, David Weiss and the prosecutors went to D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, a President Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney, he turned them down. Weiss confirmed that October 7, 2022, again. In September, he went to the President Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney in California, they turned them down.”

“And then the information that was released last weekend, which was very important, shows that Weiss was considering not charging in January after those two President Biden-appointed U.S. Attorneys declined to bring charges there. So it requires people to come in and to testify and for Congress to get to the bottom of this,” Shapley concluded.

Shapley was referring to letters Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss wrote to Congress in June and July with contradictory assertions of his charging authority as the lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case. He also referenced congressional testimony from Garland in which he said there was no political interference in the Hunter Biden probe.

Shapley’s attorneys released an email he sent in October 2022 showing Weiss was blocked by the Biden-appointed D.C. U.S. attorney from charging the president’s son. Weiss allegedly requested special counsel authority afterwards and got denied by the DOJ. House Republicans have subpoenaed witnesses from the Oct. 7, 2022 meeting where Weiss allegedly described how he did not have final charging authority in the case.

The Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California also declined to charge Biden, according to Shapley’s congressional testimony. His testimony was independently confirmed by the New York Times in June.

A retired FBI agent confirmed in August details from Shapley’s testimony describing how the Biden transition team was tipped off to plans to interview Hunter Biden as part of the case against him. The interview of Hunter Biden was thwarted by higher ranking officials and never took place, the retired FBI agent testified.

Garland appointed Weiss special counsel on Aug. 11 and has denied Shapley’s accusations of political interference.