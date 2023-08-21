Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor David Weiss Previously Worked With Beau Biden

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation, previously worked with Hunter’s late brother, Beau Biden, on a fraud case.

Weiss was serving as acting Delaware U.S. attorney in 2010 when he worked with then-Democratic Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden on a fraud case against the state’s largest health care provider, The Washington Post first reported Aug. 20. Weiss and Biden successfully secured a $3.3 million settlement against the Christiana Care Health System for violating federal and state False Claims Acts by misusing federal and state healthcare funds.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys from Latham & Watkins LLP filed a motion to withdraw from his case @DailyCaller https://t.co/zfyqvMxPdH pic.twitter.com/KyL6VyC7oF — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 19, 2023

“We will continue aggressively to pursue all types of fraud in order to protect the public,” Weiss said in a statement with Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in May 2015 at age 46. (RELATED: Here’s The Fake Name Joe Biden Used To Schedule A Discussion With Ukraine’s Former President)

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss special counsel in the Hunter Biden case Aug. 11, soon after the younger Biden’s guilty plea and diversion agreement fell apart in court. IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler have accused DOJ prosecutors of slow-walking and obstructing the Biden investigation under Weiss’ leadership. The whistleblower testimony caused Republicans, led by House Oversight Chairman James Comer, to come out against Weiss’ appointment as special counsel.

Weiss reportedly did not plan on having Hunter Biden plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors until the IRS whistleblowers came forward with allegations of special treatment towards the president’s son.

Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and sign a diversion agreement for his felony gun charge until a dispute with the Department of Justice (DOJ) at a late July court appearance resulted in Biden pleading not guilty to the charges. (RELATED: Joe Biden Asked About Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Case)

DOJ prosecutor Leo Wise and Biden’s defense counsel, Christopher J. Clark, disagreed about the scope of an immunity provision tucked away in Biden’s diversion agreement following scrutiny from Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, causing Biden’s plea deal to collapse. The DOJ said in a Tuesday court filing the diversion agreement was never put into place, and blamed Hunter Biden’s legal team for the negotiations falling apart.

Hunter Biden Prayed For God’s Help Right After Major Shift In His Case @DailyCaller https://t.co/xMwxWWYyhM — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 19, 2023

Weiss on Aug. 11 moved to withdraw Hunter Biden’s tax charges in Delaware to potentially charge the president’s son in Washington, D.C., or the Central District of California. Noreika granted Weiss’ request Thursday and the Delaware tax charges against Biden were dismissed without prejudice.

Shapley testified to the House Ways and Means Committee that two Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys blocked Weiss from charging Biden in D.C. and the Central District of California. The New York Times independently confirmed Weiss was blocked from charging Biden in California. Shapley also released an October 2022 email showing Weiss requested special counsel authority and got denied following the D.C. U.S. attorney’s refusal to charge Hunter Biden.

Weiss wrote in a June letter to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan that his charging authority was limited to his home district. Shortly thereafter, Weiss said in a July letter to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham that he had full charging authority and never requested special counsel status.

Garland has denied Shapley’s accusations of political interference in the Hunter Biden case. The DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

“I have no comment on any investigation that’s going on,” President Biden said Friday about Weiss’ appointment. “That’s up to the Justice Department and that’s all I have to say.” The president is reportedly vacationing with Hunter Biden and other family members at Lake Tahoe, on the Nevada side of the area.