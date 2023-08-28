‘It’s Biology’: Activists Unveil Statewide Ballot Initiative To Ban Child Sex Changes 

Women’s rights and parental rights activists gathered on the steps of California’s capitol Monday to announce a statewide ballot initiative to ban child sex change surgeries.

“Is gender affirmative care lifesaving or life-ending? I’ll tell you it’s life ending,” Friday said. “As for schools, schools do not replace the parent. This legislature in AB 665 said upwards to 78% of LGBTQ kids have contemplated suicide. So why on earth would you keep that secret from the parent?” Will be speaking with Erin Friday and @protectkidsCA today on The California Capitol steps! Tune in at 3PM PDT, 5PM CDT!!! https://t.co/T94yC8zIv3 — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) August 28, 2023 The Protect Children From Reproductive Harm Act, would ban child sex change surgeries, according to the ballot initiative. The activists announced two other initiatives as well, the School Transparency And Partnership Act and the Protect Girls Sports And Spaces Act. “This is not bigotry. It’s biology,” female rights activist Sophia Lorey said.

“Allowing boys in girls’ sports does not create an equal playing field but instead robs these young women of these athletic aspirations,” Lorey said. “The Protect Girls Sports And Spaces Act will once again allow for girls to achieve their athletic dream.”

The School Transparency And Partnership Act aims to ensure parents are informed when a student tells school staff that they are a gender different than their biologically assigned sex and to require parental notification when transitioning to that gender, according to the ballot initiative. The Protect Girls’ Sports And Spaces Act, if enacted, would establish sex-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms as the law of the land in California and ban biological men from competing in women’s sports, according to the ballot initiative. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in June 2021 that prohibits biological males from competing in women’s sports in public schools and universities. Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation banning biological males from competing in women’s sports in public colleges and universities in May 2023. “I was experimented on by Kaiser Permanente in Oakland,” detransitioner Chloe Cole said, speaking about her early experiences receiving so-called “gender-affirming” care. “You need to wake up. You need to vote for these ballot measures.” (RELATED: Yes, Doctors Are Performing Sex Change Surgeries On Kids) The statewide initiatives would require 550,000 signatures to make it on the ballot to be voted on by the state, according to California’s ballot initiative guide. California Attorney General Rob Bonta did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

