Fiery 100 MPH Crash Leaves Car ‘Cut In Half,’ Michigan Police Say

Two related car crashes on I-696 early Sunday morning in Warren, Michigan, have left multiple people injured, police say.

The first accident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m., involving a Chevy Equinox that crashed into a Dodge Caliber, causing it to roll over, according to Michigan State Police (MSP) in the state’s second district.

Challenger ‘traveling over 100 MPH’ hits car crash scene on I-696; car cut in half https://t.co/yyUDZ8GXN5 pic.twitter.com/9tQjVPlMCP — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) August 28, 2023

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Chevy Equinox initially crashed into a Dodge Caliber which caused the Caliber to rollover. The Equinox came to a rest in the middle of the freeway,” MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said Sunday, according to local outlet WXYZ.

In the aftermath of the first crash, the Equinox driver exited their vehicle to check on the driver of the Caliber that rolled over. At that moment a Dodge Challenger, traveling over 100 mph, crashed into the Equinox and split it in two, the outlet reported.

“Due to the impact the Equinox was cut in half by the Challenger. A section of the Equinox caught fire and the Challenger caught fire as well,” Shaw said. (RELATED: Car Flies Into Second Floor Of Residence, Driver Hospitalized)

There were no fatalities, the outlet reported. The 19-year-old Challenger driver and his two passengers sustained major injuries and were immediately taken to receive medical care. Two of the three occupants are in serious condition at the time of writing, while the front passenger is said to be in critical condition, according to FOX 2. There were no other injuries except for the driver of the Caliber, who sustained a minor chin injury as a result of the first crash.

MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw stated “There is no reason to drive faster than the posted speed limit. We continue to see more drivers hurt or killed due to risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speed. Hopefully these two crashes won’t result in another preventable death.” — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 27, 2023

The Daily Caller reached out to the Detroit Police Department for further information on the incident. As of now, there is no update.