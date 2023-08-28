Former MLB Manager Pat Corrales Dead At 82

The baseball world is in mourning after the death of former MLB manager, coach and player Pat Carrales, who passed away at the age of 82, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“RIP legendary Pat Corrales, 82, a fiery player, manager and baseball executive who leaves behind quite a fabulous legacy,” Nightengale tweeted. “It was a privilege to know and spend time with him.”

Corrales is most remembered for being the manager of the Texas Rangers from 1978-80, Philadelphia Phillies from 1982-83 and then the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) from 1983-87.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Cleveland Manager Pat Corrales. Corrales spent nine years as a Major League Manager, leading our club from 1983-87,” the Guardians shared on Twitter.

Corrales is also known for being the only skipper in MLB history to be fired while managing a first place team.

That took place back in 1983 when Phillies general manager Paul Owens decided to nix Corrales despite being tied for first place in the NL East with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Owens took over the manager reigns for the Phillies for the rest of the season and led the franchise to a World Series berth, losing in five games to the Baltimore Orioles.

Corrales was employed as a coach by the Texas Rangers, and then went on to join the New York Yankees for the 1989 season and with the Atlanta Braves from 1990-2006. He also had three different stints with the Washington Nationals, with the first being from 2007-08 and then in 2009 and 2011 for his other two. (RELATED: NFL Champion And 9-Time Pro Bowler Maxie Baughan Dead At 85)

As a player, Corrales’ MLB career started in 1964 as a catcher for the Phillies.

Later on, Corrales played for the Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.

In nine seasons (300 games), Corrales hit a .216 lifetime batting average with four home runs before becoming a coach.